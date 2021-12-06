Big day awaits Penn State Tuesday in Las Vegas

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But Tuesday, the gambling capital will likely hold few secrets from Nittany Nation.

ANTHONY POINDEXTER WILL BE INDUCTED

Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Anthony Poindexter will be inducted into the college football hall of fame. Awarded by the National Football Foundation, two classes will be inducted Tuesday. Poindexter had a decorated college career at Virginia, and was once considered a first-round draft pick before injuries derailed his career.

CLIFFORD TO BE HONORED IN SCHOLAR-ATHLETE CLASS

Quarterback Sean Clifford is one of 13 finalists for the Campbell Award, making him an NFF National Scholar-Athlete. Clifford, who has a 3.45 GPA is one of three Big Ten athletes who will be recognized and could earn the prestigious Campbell Trophy. The Campbell Trophy recognizes student-athletes for their academic, leadership and community efforts.

WILL POINDEXTER BE NAMED VIRGINIA’S HEAD COACH?

The true wild card comes in Virginia’s coaching search. Reports early in the week suggested Virginia would meet with Poindexter in Vegas.

Sources: #Virginia is expected to meet with #PennState co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter in Las Vegas to discuss the school’s head-coaching position. Poindexter, a former Virginia All-America safety and assistant coach, is considered a very strong candidate for the job. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 6, 2021

Poindexter is a Virginia native who presumably would take a job to return to his alma mater. Many considered him a front-runner to land the defensive coordinator job vacated when Brent Pry left to coach at Virginia Tech. Poindexter is considered a front runner to land the position.