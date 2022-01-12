Big Ten changes Penn State football’s 2022 schedule, see the revisions

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – OCTOBER 19: General view of the white out crowd before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines on October 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Penn State football has a new schedule for 2022 after the Big Ten announced multiple changes to the conference slate on Wednesday.

The changes for the Nittany Lions were accidentally revealed on Tuesday when the revised schedule was posted and then taken down.

Revised 2022 schedule

DATE OPPONENT 2021 record Sept. 3 at Purdue 9-4 Sept. 10 vs. Ohio 3-9 Sept. 17 at Auburn 6-7 Sept. 24 vs. Central Michigan 9-4 Oct. 1 vs. Northwestern 3-9 Oct. 8 Bye Oct. 15 at Michigan 12-2 Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota 9-4 Oct. 29 vs. Ohio State 11-2 Nov. 5 at Indiana 2-10 Nov. 12 vs. Maryland 7-6 Nov. 19 at Rutgers 5-8 Nov. 26 vs. Michigan State 11-2

The biggest adjustments are the loss of the Illinois game in favor of a matchup with Northwestern (both teams from the Big Ten West). The bye week has been moved up by two weeks. Plus, Michigan State game has been shifted to Rivalry Week in the final game of the season. The Ohio State game will be the last weekend in October; it was slated to open the month before the revisions.

This is the third straight season in which the Big Ten has changed its schedule. In 2020, the conference made sweeping changes to the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both 2021 and 2022’s changes have been as a result of those 2020 alterations.

The Big Ten also noted that ‘select games from Saturday will be adjusted, to either Thursday or Friday, as in past seasons,” per the release.

Penn State had no changes to its out of conference schedule and will begin the season on the road against Purdue on Sept. 3.