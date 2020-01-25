Bonus points and clutch wrestling push Penn State past Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – Penn State needed all the bonus points it could snag in its dual at No. 7 Nebraska Friday night.

Penn State defeated the Huskers 20-18. Freshman heavyweight Seth Nevills defeated Nebraska’s Christian Lance 4-0 to give Penn State the dual win in the night’s final match.

Mark Hall led the team in bonus points with a pin over No. 6 Mikey Labriola at 174. He locked up the cradle in the third period to pick up the fall.

Roman Bravo-Young and Nick Lee also picked up major decisions which proved to be the difference in the dual.

Nebraska wrestling announced a record-breaking attendance of 5,960 at the Devaney Center.

You can view the full results below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

#2 Penn State 20, #7 Nebraska 18

January 24, 2020 – Lincoln, Neb.

125: Alex Thomsen NU dec. Brandon Meredith PSU, 3-1 (SV) 0-3

133: #3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. #13 Ridge Lovett NU, 11-3 4-3

141: #2 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. #8 Chad Red Jr. NU, 9-1 8-3

149: #14 Collin Purinton NU pinned Jarod Verkleeren PSU, WBF (5:50) 8-9

157: #11 Peyton Robb NU dec. Bo Pipher PSU, 5-3 8-12

165: #1 Vincenzo Joseph PSU dec. #5 Isaiah White NU, 5-1 11-12

174: #1 Mark Hall PSU pinned #6 Mikey Labriola NU, WBF (6:52) 17-12

184: #8 Taylor Venz NU dec. #6 Aaron Brooks PSU, 9-5 17-15

197: #8 Eric Schultz NU dec. #19 Shakur Rasheed PSU, 3-1 17-18

285: Seth Nevills PSU dec. #15 Christian Lance NU, 4-0 20-18

Attendance: 5,960

Records: Penn State (7-1, 4-0 B1G); Nebraska (5-3, 0-3 B1G)

Up Next for Penn State: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Iowa, 9 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Central (BTN)