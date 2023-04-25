UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Former Lady Lion basketball player Anna Camden will suit up for Richmond next year. She made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

After four up and downs seasons at Penn State, the senior announced earlier in April that she was entering the transfer portal.

Camden posted career lows in 2022-23, starting just seven games for the Lady Lions while averaging just 2.6 points-per-game.

Camden, however, was known as much for her off the court success as her on the court play. With more than a quarter-million TikTok followers, On3 ranked her $96,000 NIL valuation as 16th best in women’s basketball.

The 6-foot-3-inch Downingtown native joins a Spiders’ squad that finished 21-11 this season and beat Penn in the opening round of the WNIT.