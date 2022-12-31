NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2.

Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum, class of 2004. Lawless’s head brewer Josh McCombs and his wife, Jackie, are also alumni and met in Happy Valley.

The Los Angeles chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association teamed up with Lawless for the event.

No. 11 Penn State and no. 8 Utah meet on Monday, January 2 in the 109th Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 5:00 P.M.