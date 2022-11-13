UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a rainy, cool Saturday evening in Happy Valley, senior quarterback Sean Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, surpassing Trace McSorley.

“I think you guys know the amount of respect I have for Sean,” said Franklin. “He’s been here a long time, he’s done it the right way, he’s represented the program with class. And obviously his statistics talk about his overall production. So, I’m happy for him and proud of him.”

Clifford’s 139 yard outing moved him into the 10,000 yard club, just the sixth Big Ten quarterback to do so.

Afterwards, he spoke about the accomplishments, but also reflected on how his time in Happy Valley is wanning.

“One of the first things I was taught when I came into this program was appreciation and the importance of it and just to really think about your blessings and never have any regrets,” said Clifford.

On top of passing McSorley, Clifford moved past former Purdue quarterback Mark Herrmann on the Big Ten’s all-time list.