UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sean Clifford’s first career pass was a touchdown, and his final pass at Beaver Stadium also went for six, a fitting end to an emotional evening in Penn State’s 35-16 senior day win over Michigan State.

“I dreamt of doing what I do, you know, and not many people can say that they took their dreams like literally what I would fall asleep thinking about and into reality,” said Clifford.

Clifford was brought to tears before kickoff as he hugged his family. The crowd gave the sixth year senior a warm welcome, and he rewarded them with a four touchdown performance.

Regardless of what happens in bowl season, Clifford and this entire senior class will leave as one of the most productive in school history.

“People are going to be critical,” said Clifford. “But, that’s because this place is so special and they demand excellence and they demand the best, which is awesome. And that’s what this place should be. They should demand the best. They should want to win every game. They should want to be elite because that’s what this program deserves. And I bombed and I couldn’t get it done all the way to that point. Yeah, but man, what a journey it was.”

After the game, Ji’Ayir Brown and Clifford met at midfield and hugged, and told each other that they loved each other.

Penn State finishes the season with a 10-2 regular season record and the Land Grant Trophy returns to Happy Valley.