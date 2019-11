UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Coach Franklin says his quarterback Sean Clifford will be a “game-time decision” this Saturday against Rutgers.

Coach Franklin added Clifford has been battling injuries the last few weeks, and that he expects Will Levis will play on Saturday as well. He added how much Levis plays depends on Clifford’s availability.

Penn State takes on Rutgers this Saturday at 3:30 pm, who is winless so far in conference this season.