PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) — With just under three minutes to play in overtime, Duke’s Farrett Leadmon spun and fired a game-winning goal in Duke’s 16-15 win over Penn State Saturday. A goal, that upon review, shouldn’t have counted.

With his right foot clearly inside the crease when the ball left his stick, Leadmon’s goal should not have counted. But as an unreviewable play, it was the difference in Duke’s win.

The loss comes in heartbreaking fashion on a day when senior T.J. Malone posted a career-high six goals. The All-American was a part of the 2019 semifinals squad and was posting his best season since that freshman campaign. Malone connected on six of his seven shots, adding two assists to his eight-point afternoon.

Penn State wraps up its season 11-5 and despite an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lion fought to the program’s second NCAA Final Four.

With the win, Duke advances to Monday’s NCAA Championship, where the Blue Devils will face Notre Dame who beat Virginia 13-12 in overtime Saturday.