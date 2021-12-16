COVID-19 outbreak cancels Penn State men’s basketball at VCU

Penn State forward John Harrar (21) goes around Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s basketball Saturday road game at VCU has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Nittany Lions’ program.

The game will not be rescheduled.

This is not college basketball’s first postponed game. On Thursday, Ohio State, UCLA, Seton Hall, and Cleveland State also pressed pause on their seasons because of COVID-19, canceling games this weekend.

Penn State is 5-and-5 on the year… and was scheduled to play its first game since last Saturday’s road loss at Michigan State.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.