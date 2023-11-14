Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was named a nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football.

Diaz is one of 59 nominees for the award.

He’s trying to become the first Penn State assistant to win the award. This season, Penn State’s defense is ranked in the top-5 nationally in both points (13.1) and yards (239.7) yards allowed. The team hasn’t given up more than 24-points in a game.

Penn State is 8-2 on the season with remaining games against Rutgers and Michigan State.