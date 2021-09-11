ESPN College GameDay to return to Penn State for White-Out game vs. Auburn

The sunsets on Beaver Stadium during warm ups before an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State won 28-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

For the 10th time and fifth consecutive year, ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Happy Valley on Saturday, Sept. 18, ahead of the Nittany Lions’ primetime meeting with Auburn. This is the 22nd time College GameDay has been at the site of a Penn State game.

Penn State is the only school to host College GameDay every year since 2017. Information regarding the show’s location and entry process will be announced in the coming days.

The popular pregame college football program will air live from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday. Penn State’s clash with the Tigers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

College GameDay will be part of a Penn State game for the sixth consecutive season, joining the 2020 Ohio State game, 2019 Michigan and Ohio State games, 2018 Ohio State game, 2017 Michigan and Ohio State contests and the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game.

The 12-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, with analysts Lee Corso – who returns to the main desk after contributing virtually last season, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 44-13 victory over Ball State on Saturday.