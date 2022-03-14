FORT MEYERS, Fl (WTAJ) — Former Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers is taking over at Florida Gulf Coast, 17-months after he resigned from Penn State.

Chambers took over the Nittany Lions in 2011 and led Penn State to a 2018 NIT title. He resigned in October of 2020 after regrettably using a noose metaphor with former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton.

Chambers admitted to using the phrase and apologized, but would step down as Penn State coach.

He recorded a 148-150 record with Penn State. Chamber served as an assistant at La Salle this past year.

Chambers replaces Michael Fly who was let go earlier in the month.