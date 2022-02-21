First look at 2022 Penn State football & QB Beau Pribula

Thanks to the 50th annual THON weekend at Penn State, fans got their first unofficial look at the 2022 Penn State football team.

The 46 hour dance marathon raised over 13 million dollars for the children battling cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey. As apart of the weekend’s activities, those families were able to spend a couple hours with the Nittany Lions athletes.

Field hockey taught the kids how to pass and shoot on a goal. The Tennis teams played pickle ball with the families. There was hula hooping, fake fencing, cornhole and mini golf.

It was also our first chance to see some of the early-enrolled Penn State Football players, including highly anticipated Governor Mifflin running back Nick Singleton. He wore the number 10 jersey for the event.

We also got a chance to see Central York quarterback Beau Pribula now in his blue and white number 9 jersey. The standout high school QB totaled 5,667 yards and 99 touchdowns (combined passing and rushing totals).

While Penn State football doesn’t allow freshman talk to the media, sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs told us there’s a lot to be excited about for this 2022 team.

“We got a lot of guys coming in that are hungry, and a lot of young guys that are hungry,” Jacobs said. “That’s a perfect mix when you’re trying to build a team, so we just got to control that hunger [and] get it working in the right direction.”

The Nittany Lions begin spring practices in March and will host the annual Blue-White game on April 23.

THON began Friday evening and ran through Sunday afternoon at 4 when the total of how much the students raised was revealed. To date, THON has raised over 200 million dollars for Four Diamonds to pay for treatment and research for childhood cancer.