Penn State head coach James Franklin celebrates a score in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State…
Penn State head coach James Franklin celebrates a score in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. Penn State won 45-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State head coach James Franklin celebrates a score in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State…
Penn State head coach James Franklin celebrates a score in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. Penn State won 45-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State at Michigan. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.