STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Andrew Sturtz, former Penn State forward, was appointed the assistant coach of the Penn State Men’s Hockey team on Monday.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be returning to Penn State as an assistant coach for the men’s ice hockey program,” said Sturtz. “My time as a student-athlete in Happy Valley truly changed my life and I look forward to working with Coach Gadowsky and his staff to give that same experience to our current and future Nittany Lions.”

The hire comes after the NCAA Division I council voted to eliminate the voluntary coach designation across Division I. Sturtz will join head coach Guy Gadowsky, associate head coach Keith Fisher and assistant coach Juliano Pagliero. Sturtz played for Fisher from 2015 to 2018.

Sturtz will be a part of all coaching and recruiting activities with a focus on skill development.

“We are thrilled to add Andrew Sturtz to our staff,” said Gadowsky. “His statistics at Penn State are extremely impressive: Sturtzy won a B1G Championship, is second in plus/minus, second all-time in goals scored, game winning goals, and goals in a season, and as a three-time Academic All-B1G Member he was able to complete his degree in three years and sign an NHL contract after his junior season.”

The 2017 Big Ten Tournament Championship, which Sturtz helped lead Penn State to, was the first in program history. The Buffalo, New York native helped the Lions make NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018, also a first in program history.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sturtz posted 40 points, 14 goals and 26 assists in the 2017-18 season, adding himself to the list of just six other players who have ever registered a 40-point season with Penn State.

Over the past three seasons, Sturtz played 35 games in the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators, scoring four goals and registering seven assists. Sturtzy joined the East Coast Hockey League with the Rapid City Rush for the 2020-21 season where he posted 28 points in 33 games before being sidelined with an injury.

Sturtz made his comeback this past season with the Orlando Solar Bears and the Toledo Walleye. Sturtz played 64 games during the 2022-23 season, scoring 27 goals with 14 assists.

Penn State men’s hockey finished 22-16-1 overall and 10-13-1 in conference play last season.