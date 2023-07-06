LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WHTM) – Former Penn State men’s basketball stars Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk, and Seth Lundy will be competing in the NBA 2k24 Summer League from July 7-17.

Pickett and Funk will compete with the NBA Champions Denver Nuggets and Lundy will play with the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams being summer play on July 9.

Pickett was drafted by Denver as the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and Funk will get his opportunity in the NBA through the Summer League contract. Lundy was picked by the Hawks 46th overall in the draft.

Pickett finished his collegiate career with 2,207 points (15.3 points per game), 780 rebounds (.4 rebounds per game), 841 assists (5.8 assists per game), 178 steals and 115 blocks. The Rochester, New York native posted 1,068 of those points in just 68 games with the Lions.

Lundy completed his time as a Lion ranking sixth all-time in program history in career 3-pointers with 229. Lundy joined the elite Penn State 1,000-career point squad on Jan. 11, 2023, as the 39th member.

Funk led the Big Ten and ranked in the top 25 nationally in 3FG% (41.2%) and 3-pointers made per game (3.03). In the 2022-23 season, Funk posted 112 triples, good for top in the Big Ten and the second-most in a single season in Nittany Lion history. The Warrington, Pa. native spent just one season with the blue and white, where he earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions and a spot on the Academic All-District team.

The NBA 2k24 Summer League schedule is as follows:

Denver Nuggets – Jalen Pickett & Andrew Funk

Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Friday, July 7 Denver vs. Milwaukee 5 p.m. ESPNU Sunday, July 9 Denver vs. Atlanta 9:30 p.m. NBA TV Wednesday, July 12 Denver vs. Utah 9:30 p.m. NBA TV Friday, July 14 Denver vs. Miami 9 p.m. ESPN2

Atlanta Hawks – Seth Lundy