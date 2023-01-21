STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk scored 23 points, Seth Lundy added 16 points and Penn State defeated Nebraska 76-65 on Saturday.

A layup by Camren Wynter gave Penn State a 72-59 lead with 3:05 remaining. Six straight interior points got Nebraska within 72-65 with 1:25 to go but the Cornhuskers would not score again.

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett (22) hits a three point shot on Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Seth Lundy (1) pulls up to shoot a three point shot during first half action with Nebraska in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Nebraska’s Jamarques Lawrence (10) goes to the basket as Penn State’s Camren Wynter,left, and Jalen Pickett attempt to block his shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Nebraska’s Jamarques Lawrence (10) drives the baseline on Penn State’s alen Pickett (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (13) goes to the basket on Penn State’s Jalen Pickett (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Nebraska’s Keisi Tominaga (30) if filed scoring on a layup during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Penn State, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Myles Dread (2) is pressured by Nebraska’s Sam Griesel,left, and Keisi Tominaga during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Andrew Funk (10) attempts to calm down his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Nebraska, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Andrew Funk (10) scores on a reverse layup against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry reacts to action on the court during during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Penn State’s Caleb Dorsey (4) tips the ball away from Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Pickett #22 of the Penn State Nittany Lions drives against Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at the Bryce Joyce Center on January 11, 2023 in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Penn State made 16 of its last 21 shots and finished at 68% in the second half, 49% for the game.

Jalen Pickett had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Penn State (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) but also had seven turnovers of the Nittany Lions’ 10 turnovers. Funk made 5 of 10 3-pointers and 8 of 13 shots overall.

Nebraska went on a 7-0 run early in the second half and tied the score at 33 with 16:45 remaining. Lundy halted that threat with a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws. A few minutes later, Lundy drained another 3-pointer and Penn State led by nine, 50-41 with 12:22 remaining.

A jumper by Jalen Pickett extended the lead to 11, but Nebraska kept within striking distance.

Derrick Walker had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Nebraska (10-10, 3-6) and Keisei Tominaga added 13 points. Sam Griesel and C.J. Wilcher scored 11 each.

Funk was hot early, personally outscoring Nebraska 10-8 in the first 7 1/12 minutes as Penn State took a 13-8 lead. He made four of his first six 3-pointers and capped the half with a 3-point play as Penn State took a 29-23 lead at the break. Funk finished with 16 first-half points.

Penn State plays at No. 23 Rutgers on Tuesday and Nebraska hosts Northwestern, also on Tuesday.