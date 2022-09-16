22. Penn State (2-0) at Auburn (2-0)

When: Saturday, September 17

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn AL

TV: CBS

Radio: See Penn State Radio Network

Three Things to Watch…

Will this game be as big as it feels? Penn State vs. Auburn wasn’t nearly as sexy on paper at the beginning of this season as it was a year ago. But both teams are happy with their starts. Penn State is 2-0, with a come-from-behind win at Purdue, and an Ohio thumping. For their efforts Penn State comes in at number 22 on this week’s AP poll. Auburn’s 2-0 start isn’t a emphatic, but earning votes in the AP, too, Auburn has come a long way from the team that ended 2021 losing its final 5.

Revenge of the Orange. So Auburn has a petty side. A season ago the Tigers “joined the whiteout” when they wore their white on whites. Saturday, Auburn is having an “Orange Out.” Jordan-Hare stadium is a great atmosphere in its own right, seating 85,000 it provides a tough environment. Penn State receiver and Alabama native Trey Wallace compared it this week playing in Columbus.

“It’s somewhat similar to Ohio State,” he said. “They’re energized into the game they’re going to interact with the game is is going to be one of those environments.”

Whoever survives may win: If this came is close, it may wind up being a game of attrition. Auburn’s DNA this year is all about a physical run game. Tank Bigsby leads an attack averaging 248 yards-per-game, among the best in the nation. Auburn uses a thunder and lightning running back tandem, and a pass-rush QB duo in T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford. Ashford is averaging nearly 10-yards-per-carry. Penn State’s run defense hasn’t been tested through two games. That changes Saturday.