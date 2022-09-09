Ohio (1-0) at Penn State (1-0)

When: Saturday, September 10

Where: Beaver Stadium, State College PA

TV: ABC

Radio: See Penn State Radio Network

Three Things to Watch…

How does Penn State move forward: Some of the most growth comes from week one to week two, where does Penn State take a step forward. While many fans hope it’s better offensive line play (though it is improved from a year ago) James Franklin suggested this week he sees potential on the defensive side of the ball. Despite a dominating fourth quarter, Franklin recognized some growing pains in week one.

“Yeah, I think what we all hope for is from game one to two that you make the biggest jump, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, where we have some new wrinkles and some subtle tweaks to the scheme,” he said. “I think that’s where we can really take the next step, because we did have some missed assignments at critical times in the game”

Can Sean Clifford find consistency? Whether injured, dehydrated, or rusty, Sean Clifford was up and down in the Purdue opener. Ohio’s defense has been torched the past 13 games, allowing more than 31-points-per-game. After giving up 38 to Florida Atlantic, there is no reason Clifford should settle into a grove and unleash the best of the Nittany Lions offense.

Getting reps for young players is key: Against a lesser opponent, Penn State should have no problem getting out front, and that could be key in getting reps for younger players. James Franklin said in the preseason he wanted to build depth this season. The Nittany Lions were aggressive in rotating players at Purdue, and should do the same Saturday. But what may be more important is building a large enough cushion for whole-sale changes that allow second and third stringers to see significant playing time.