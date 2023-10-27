Indiana (2-5) at 10. Penn State (6-1)

When: Saturday, October 26 at 12:00 p.m.

Where: Beaver Stadium, State College

Watch: CBS

Radio: See Penn State Radio Network

Follow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed

Betting Line: Penn State -32

Three Things to Watch…

Drew Allar may never be watched harder Saturday than he has all year. Off his worst performance of his collegiate career, how does the sophomore bounce back will say a lot about the young quarterback. Head coach James Franklin spoke extensively in the lead up about flushing the loss and moving on, something that is as important for Allar as anyone on the team.

“What we have to do is we have to move on and learn from it and get back to stacking days and finding ways to get wins,” Franklin said. “We’ve got to make sure that this loss doesn’t get us twice, which I think it has happened in the past.”

Penn State is 16-16 under Franklin following a loss.

Chop Robinson is unlikely to play, and Amin Vanover is questionable. Penn State took some injuries in Columbus, and losing an All-American defensive end hurts. But there is a silver lining. Indiana is last in the Big Ten in offensive scoring and Penn State’s depth at defensive end should make up for the time lost. The Nittany Lions remain four-deep at end with Adisa Isaac, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zuriah Fisher, and Zane Durant. James Franklin also expressed that freshman Jameial Lyons may see an expanded role. He’s played in three games thus far.

There is NO reason Penn State doesn’t get back on track against Indiana. If there was cure for a bad loss, it comes in crimson and cream. There isn’t much to like about the Hoosiers on paper. The team’s two wins come in a blowout over FCS Indiana State, and a two-point win over Akron. Against Big Ten competition it’s been one blowout after another including a 31-14 home loss to Rutgers last week. Indiana is last in the conference in scoring, second to last in defensive scoring. Any struggles against the Hoosier are cause for concern.