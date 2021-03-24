How to watch Micah Parsons’ Penn State Pro Day

At the end of April, former Harrisburg Cougar and Penn State standout Micah Parsons should be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6’3, 244 lbs linebacker opted out of the 2020 Big Ten Football season to focus on training for the NFL during the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday will be fans and NFL teams first chance to see him in action since December 2019 in the Cotton Bowl.
How to watch Penn State’s Pro Day
When: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Event location: Penn State Holuba Hall
How to watch: 2-hour live coverage on B1G Network
Who is participating: TE Pat Freiermuth*, OL Will Fries*, OL Steven Gonzalez, OL Michal Menet*, DE Jayson Oweh*, LB Micah Parsons*, DE Shaka Toney* & S Lamont Wade.
* official invitees to the 2021 NFL Combine
The Penn State Pro Day is set to run from 11 until 1 in the afternoon, then the athletics department will continue coverage on Twitter and Facebook Live.