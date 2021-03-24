How to watch Micah Parsons’ Penn State Pro Day

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 28: Micah Parsons #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after a quarterback sack against Brady White #3 of the Memphis Tigers during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

At the end of April, former Harrisburg Cougar and Penn State standout Micah Parsons should be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6’3, 244 lbs linebacker opted out of the 2020 Big Ten Football season to focus on training for the NFL during the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday will be fans and NFL teams first chance to see him in action since December 2019 in the Cotton Bowl.

How to watch Penn State’s Pro Day

When: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Event location: Penn State Holuba Hall
How to watch: 2-hour live coverage on B1G Network
Who is participating: TE Pat Freiermuth*, OL Will Fries*, OL Steven Gonzalez, OL Michal Menet*, DE Jayson Oweh*, LB Micah Parsons*, DE Shaka Toney* & S Lamont Wade.
* official invitees to the 2021 NFL Combine

The Penn State Pro Day is set to run from 11 until 1 in the afternoon, then the athletics department will continue coverage on Twitter and Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss