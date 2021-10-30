How to watch No. 20 Penn State vs. No. 5 Ohio State, primetime on abc27

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: The Ohio State Buckeyes marching band spells “Ohio” prior to a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — No. 20 Penn State looks to respond after back-to-back losses on the road against No. 5 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions (5-2) fell out of the top ten after a nine overtime loss to Illinois last week.

The primetime kickoff headlines ABC’s college football coverage on Saturday, October 30. Plus join the abc27 sports team after the game for full post-game analysis on abc27 News at 11.

How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State live

Date: Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: abc27

Post-game: Full coverage on abc27 News at 11 after the game

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and in the ESPN app.

How to listen to Penn State vs. Ohio State live

Harrisburg: WHGB AM (1400), WHGB FM (95.3), WHGB FM (96.5)

Lebanon: WLBR AM (1270)

York: WSBA AM (910), W230CQ (93.9)

York/Red Lion: WGLD AM (1440)

A full list of radio affiliates for Penn State Athletics can be found by clicking here.

Last matchup

The Nittany Lions will meet Ohio State for the 37th matchup. Three of the last five matchups have been decided by three or less points. In 2020, Penn State fell 38-25 in Beaver Stadium. Sean Clifford threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores were caught by Jahan Dotson, who finished the game with eight receptions for 144 yards. Ellis Brooks led the PSU defense with 11 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m. on abc27.