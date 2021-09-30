How to watch No. 4 Penn State vs. Indiana, headlines abc’s Saturday slate

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions leads his team onto the field before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium on September 25, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

No. 4 Penn State host Indiana (2-2) on Saturday, October 2 for the first Big Ten home game of the Nittany Lions 2021 schedule. Penn State is 4-0 with wins over then-ranked Wisconsin and Auburn, and Ball State and Villanova.

The prime-time game headlines ABC’s college football coverage on Saturday, October 2. Kick off is set at 7:30 p.m. with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath and Todd McShay on the call.

How to watch Indiana vs. Penn State live

Date: Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

TV: abc27

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and in the ESPN app.

How to listen to Indiana vs. Penn State live

Harrisburg: WHGB AM (1400), WHGB FM (95.3), WHGB FM (96.5)

Lebanon: WLBR AM (1270)

York: WSBA AM (910), W230CQ (93.9)

York/Red Lion: WGLD AM (1440)

Full list of radio affiliates for Penn State Athletics can be found by clicking here.

Last matchup

Penn State opened its abridged 2020 schedule with Indiana, on the Nittany Lions way to an 0-5 start. That was the worst start in school history.

Indiana forced overtime against Penn State, where quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scored a controversial two-point conversion to win, 36-35.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. on abc27. Postgame analysis and reaction to follow on abc27 News at 11.