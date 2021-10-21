How to watch No. 7 Penn State vs. Illinois, plus preview show on abc27

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: Fans spell ‘Welcome Home’ with the letters painted on their bodies cheer during the first half of the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ball State Cardinals at Beaver Stadium on September 11, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

No. 7 Penn State host Illinois (2-5) on Saturday, October 23 on homecoming weekend broadcast live on abc27. Penn State is 5-1, but has not named a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game after third-year starter Sean Clifford was injured against Iowa.

The noon kickoff begins ABC’s college football coverage on Saturday, October 23. Plus join the abc27 sports team live outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday morning at 11:30 for a special preview show leading up to kickoff.

How to watch Illinois vs. Penn State live

Date: Saturday, October 23 at Noon

Location: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

TV: abc27

Preview: Special live show outside Beaver Stadium at 11:30 a.m.

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and in the ESPN app.

How to listen to Illinois vs. Penn State live

Harrisburg: WHGB AM (1400), WHGB FM (95.3), WHGB FM (96.5)

Lebanon: WLBR AM (1270)

York: WSBA AM (910), W230CQ (93.9)

York/Red Lion: WGLD AM (1440)

Full list of radio affiliates for Penn State Athletics can be found by clicking here.

Last matchup

The Nittany Lions will meet Illinois for the 26th matchup. Penn State has won the last three contests, including a 56-21 win last season in Beaver Stadium.

Jahan Dotson had a career-high 189 receiving yards, including touchdowns of 75 and 70 yards. Sean Clifford threw for 285 yards and two scores, while Keyvone Lee added 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Brandon Smith led the PSU defense with eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, October 23 at noon on abc27. Plus join the abc27 sports team for a special preview show at 11:30 a.m. leading into kickoff.