(WHTM) — Penn State’s men’s lacrosse is advancing to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals after beating Princeton by a score of 13-12. So how can you watch the Nittany Lions lacrosse team in the quarterfinals of the tournament?

The Nittany Lions are facing off against the Army West Point Black Knights at noon on Sunday, May 21 in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will be on ESPNU and streaming on ESPN+.

The Nittany Lions are a four-seed in the tournament and this marks their fourth tournament appearance under head coach Jeff Tambroni.

Army West Point has a record of 13-3 and Penn State has a record of 10-4.

Penn State won the Big Ten regular-season title in 2023, their second ever.