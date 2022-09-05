(WHTM) — Penn State wants to keep the early season momentum going. After a thrilling victory over Purdue in Week 1, the Nittany Lions turn their attention to the PSU home opener against Ohio on Saturday, September 10.

The noon kickoff begins ABC’s college football coverage on Saturday, September 10. Plus join the abc27 sports team before the game to preview the matchup, outline the season goals and get the kickoff forecast.

How to watch Ohio vs. Penn State live

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Noon

Location: Beaver Stadium (State College, Pa.)

TV: abc27

Pregame Show: Everything you need to know before kickoff on abc27 at 11:30 in the morning, right up until kickoff

How to listen to Ohio vs. Penn State live

Harrisburg: WHGB AM (1400), WHGB FM (95.3), WHGB FM (96.5)

Lebanon: WLBR AM (1270)

York: WSBA AM (910), W230CQ (93.9)

York/Red Lion: WGLD AM (1440)

A full list of radio affiliates for Penn State Athletics can be found by clicking here.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, September 10 at noon. Plus join the abc27 Sports team for a live pregame show from outside Beaver Stadium starting at 11:30 in the morning. After the game, Sports Director Allie Berube and the team will have a full recap and analysis on abc27 News at 11.