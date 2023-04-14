(WHTM) – Penn State football is set to host the Blue and White Spring game this Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are free to the game at Beaver Stadium and parking is $20 for those who didn’t have 2022 season parking passes.
Those who don’t attend the game in person can watch it live on the Big Ten Network starting at 2 p.m. or watch a rerun of the game later in the day at 11 p.m.
What to watch for:
- Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar and redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula are in a battle for the starting job. Freshman Jaxon Smolik may also get some reps as well.
- Will a wide receiver stand out? With Parker Washington and Mitchel Tinsley headed to the NFL Draft, the current wide receiver group includes KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Harrison Wallace III, Liam Clifford, and Omari Evans
- Malik McClain, the transfer wide receiver from Florida St will draw attention from fans as he’s set to be a featured piece in this year’s offense. Last year for the Seminoles, McClain had 17 catches for 206 yards with three touchdowns.
- Freshman linebackers Tony Rojas and Ta’Mere Robinson are set to explode on the college scene and potentially line up with sophomore Abdul Carter this season.
- Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both had 1,000 plus yards from scrimmage last season and look to be a duo threat in the backfield.
