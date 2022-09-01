(WHTM) — Penn State opens its 2022 season on the road against Purdue on Thursday, September 1. The Nittany Lions finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record after a loss in the Outback Bowl to Arkansas.

Penn State begins Big Ten play on the road for the seventh straight season, and 12th time in 13 years. The Blue and White are playing on a Thursday night for the first time in program history.

How to watch Penn State vs. Purdue live

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana)

TV: Fox Sports

How to listen to Penn State vs. Purdue live

Harrisburg: WHGB AM (1400), WHGB FM (95.3), WHGB FM (96.5)

Lebanon: WLBR AM (1270)

York: WSBA AM (910), W230CQ (93.9)

York/Red Lion: WGLD AM (1440)

A full list of radio affiliates for Penn State Athletics can be found by clicking here.

Last matchup

This is the first time since 2019 Penn State and Purdue will play each other; Penn State won that game 35-7 on Oct. 5, 2019 where the pass rush tallied 10 sacks. The Nittany Lions hold a 15-3-1 lifetime series lead over the Boilermakers and have won the last eight consecutive meetings dating back to 2004.

Game kickoff is set for Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. Plus join the abc27 sports team after the game for a full recap and analysis.