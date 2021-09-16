How to watch White-Out game, No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 22 Auburn, ESPN College GameDay

Penn State fans cheer against Ball State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Penn State defeated Ball State 44-13. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

No. 10 Penn State hosts No. 22 Auburn for the annual White-Out game. ESPN’s College GameDay also returns to State College leading into the Week 3 slate of college football games.

The Nittany Lions look to improve to 3-0 to start the 2021 season under Head Coach James Franklin.

The prime-time game headlines ABC’s college football coverage on Saturday, September 18. Kick off is set at 7:30 p.m. with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.

How to watch Auburn vs. Penn State live

Date: Saturday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

TV: abc27

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Beginning after the game’s conclusion, join the abc27 sports team for live analysis and reaction from outside Beaver Stadium.

The game will also be streamed on espn.com/watch and in the ESPN app.

How to listen to Auburn vs. Penn State live

Harrisburg: WHGB AM (1400), WHGB FM (95.3), WHGB FM (96.5)

Lebanon: WLBR AM (1270)

York: WSBA AM (910), W230CQ (93.9)

York/Red Lion: WGLD AM (1440)

Full list of radio affiliates for Penn State Athletics can be found by clicking here.

ESPN College GameDay

This is the 22nd time College GameDay has been at the site of a Penn State game. The popular pregame college football program will air live from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday.

The three-hour show of news and analysis will air live from Old Main Lawn. The 12-time Emmy Award-winning show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

Penn State is the only school to host College GameDay every year since 2017.

