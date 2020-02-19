Illinois snaps Penn State’s historic win streak

No. 9 Penn State saw its eight-game win streak stop at the hands of Illinois Tuesday night.

Penn State closed the gap to just two points with about 1 minute left in the game, but Illinois was able to close it out for the 62-56 win.

Penn State had a 30-26 lead at halftime.

Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu had a game-high 24 points. Lamar Stevens paced Penn State with just 13 points. Izaiah Brockington was the only other Nittany Lion to score in double figures with 10 points.

Penn State will next travel to Indiana for a noon game on Sunday. The Nittany Lions drop to 20-6 overall and 10-4 in Big Ten play.