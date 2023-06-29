NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHTM) – Incoming Penn State freshman Aiden Fink was selected 218th overall in the seventh round by the Nashville Predators in the NHL Draft on Thursday.

Fink is just the 15th Nittany Lion to be drafted by the NHL in program history.

Fink will join his teammate, Chase McLane, in the Nashville system. McLane was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 5-10 right-winger will join Penn State in the fall after spending the last two seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Brooks Bandits. Fink was named the top forward and the Most Valuable Player of the AJHL and Canadian Junior Hockey League after producing a league-high 97 points in 54 games.

The Calgary, Alberta native posted 41 goals and 56 assists in the regular season in the AJHL, ranking second and fourth, respectively. In the playoffs, Fink had eight goals and five assists in 15 playoff games. The Bandits became National Champions in the second-straight season, claiming the 2023 Centennial Cup. Fink led the team with six goals and seven assists in six Centennial Cup games.

Fink also competed for Team Canada in the World Junior A challenge this season, leading the tournament in scoring with 12 points from five goals and seven assists across six games.

Fink makes three Nittany Lions on the 2023-24 Penn State men’s ice hockey roster who were drafted by the NHL including McLane and Reese Laubach (2022, 217th, San Jose).