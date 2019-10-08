James Franklin responds to criticism of Penn State player’s hair

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State head football coach James Franklin opened his Tuesday press conference with a strong response to a letter that called one of his player’s dreadlocks “disgusting.”

Franklin told reporters that Penn State football “embraces differences.”

“Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have,” Franklin said. “We don’t judge. We embrace differences. We live, we learn, we grow, we support, and we defend each other. We’re a family.”

Franklin also praised Jonathan Sutherland as “one of the most respected players in our program.”

“He’s confident, he’s articulate, he’s intelligent, he’s thoughtful, he’s caring, and he’s committed,” Franklin said of Sutherland. “He’s got two of the most supportive parents, and I would be so blessed if my daughters would marry someone with his character and integrity one day.”

One of his teammates on Monday tweeted a photo of the letter to Sutherland, purportedly from a Penn State alumnus. In the letter, the man described himself and his wife as “older” graduates of Penn State.

“Though the athletes of today are certainly superior to those in my days, we miss the clean-cut young men and women from those days,” the letter reads.

“Watching the Idaho game on TV, we couldn’t help but notice your – well – awful hair,” the letter continues. “Surely there must be mirrors in the locker room! Don’t you have parents or girlfriend who’ve told you those shoulder-length dreadlocks look disgusting and are certainly not attractive.”

Penn State responded in a tweet that said, “While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously, its content does not align with our values. We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance.”

The man who sent the letter, Dave Peterson, told the Tribune-Democrat his letter “wasn’t threatening or anything.”

“I was just disgruntled about some of the hairdos that we’re seeing,” he said. “You think of Penn State as a bunch of clean-cut guys, and you do see so many who are clean-cut. But the tattoos and the hair, there are a lot of guys with hair coming down their backs and it just looks awful, and it’s the same for the NFL and NBA, too.”

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.