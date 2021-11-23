James Franklin signs new 10-year contract to stay at Penn State through 2031

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on during the first half of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium on November 13, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State signs James Franklin to new 10-year contract to remain head coach through 2031.

Franklin will make $7 million guaranteed each year of the contract with no pay increases through the entire 10-year term.

Total breakdown of incentives for above and beyond performance pic.twitter.com/87Q2SY7s9p — Allie Berube (@allieberube) November 23, 2021

“Penn State’s future is bright, and I’m honored to continue to serve as your head football coach,” said Franklin. “Nine weeks ago, the administration approached me about making a long-term investment in our football program. This prompted numerous conversations outlining the resources needed to be competitive at a level that matches the expectations and history of Penn State. What’s most evident from those conversations is the importance of our student-athletes’ success both on and off the field.

Franklin previously signed a six-year contract extension in 2019 worth up to $38.2 million. He took over has head coach of the Nittany Lions in 2014.

The Penn State football head coach has been the focus of many college coaching rumors, including speculation for the LSU and USC jobs.

When asked to address the rumors and his commitment to Penn State, Franklin hasn’t answered head on throughout the season.

In October, Franklin gave one of his firmest answers on the subject:

“I think I have shown my loyalty to this team, to this program, to this community. I think I’ve been pretty consistent with that. There’s times that you’re put in challenging situations, and I just always want to be able, when I say something, it’s done, and it’s in stone. And when you’re talking about the future, that can be challenging at times. “So I am fiercely loyal to Penn State. I am fiercely loyal, most importantly, to these players and the staff. But there’s a lot of moving parts with all of these things.”

After Saturday’s win over Rutgers in the final home game of the season, Franklin said he would be able to answer all coaching future questions in his weekly availability on Tuesday.

When Franklin met with the media over video conference at 12:30 p.m., he still had no answers.

“Nothing to report at this time.” https://t.co/RaXsY3QHfh — Allie Berube (@allieberube) November 23, 2021

The school’s board of trustees compensation subcommittee was set to meet about two hours after Franklin’s video conference ended.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 21: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on November 21, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions leads his team onto the field before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium on September 25, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions warms up before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium on September 25, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 23: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions leads the team onto the field before the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium on October 23, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 06: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with fans after a 31-14 victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 06, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Penn State is 7-4 this season, with three of the four losses against Top Six ranked teams at the time of meeting. Under Franklin as head coach, PSU ha a 67-32 record.