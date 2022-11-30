State College, P.A. (WHTM) — Before Penn State learns their bowl game fate this weekend, they know they will be without their top defensive back in Joey Porter Jr.

Via his Twitter account, Porter announced he will forego the Nittany Lions’ upcoming bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. The Penn State cornerback is expected to be a high first round pick next April following four seasons in Happy Valley.

Porter Jr. is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, including his first eight with Pittsburgh.

“To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support,” Porter said in his announcement on social media. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without the guidance from my mom. To my dad, thank you for introducing me to the game I love and for always pushing me to be the best.”

In four seasons for the Nittany Lions, Porter racked up 94 tackles, one sack, one interception, 19 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 30 games played.

“To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together,” Porter said in his announcement on social media. “I have been fortunate enough to have been surrounded my men who exemplify what it means to be hard-working leaders and for that I am grateful.”