It was a legendary game involving Penn State running back and another Central PA high school team.

On September 11, 2015, current Penn State player Journey Brown was playing for Meadville High School. He totaled 722 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as his offense scored 107 points.

Yes, you heard that right.

Meadville defeated DuBois Area High School that night 107-90.

Four years later, Brown is still asked about a game that will always be remembered.

