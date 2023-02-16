UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball fell 67-55 to no. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Freshman Cotie McMahon had a double-double for Ohio State, with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Makenna Marisa had 22 points, while redshirt-sophomore Leilani Kapinus had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lady Lions have not beat a ranked opponent since a 69-67 win over then-no. 17 Ohio State in February 2021.

Up next, Penn State hits the road to take on Illinois on Sunday. Tipoff from Champaign is at 3:00 P.M.