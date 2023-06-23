STATE COLLEGE (WTAJ) — Lift for Life, the annual pledge-based fundraiser at Penn State turned 20-years-old Thursday. Started as a weightlifting competition in 2003 to raise money for the family of wide receiver Scott Shirley, the event has grown across 30-schools and has helped rais more than $8 million.

“As as we’re coming into this new age of college sports, whereas, obviously, NIL is involved and all that stuff, I’ve been looking into myself and trying to really expand my outreach into the communities around here and communities back home. So an event like this is great to get the kids in here and and do what we can for them,” said senior linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

Jacobs was one of more than 80 student-athletes who participated in Thursday’s annual event, which this year raised $17,000. All-time Penn State has raised $1.4 million, which is donated annually to Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit founded by Shirley in the wake of the first Lift for Life.

Former Nittany Lion Brett Brackett is Uplifting Athletes’ general manager. He said Thursday’s he’s still blown away by the way Lift for Life has evolved since he was a player participant.

“When I walked on campus in 2006, it was still kind of Lift for Life, it hadn’t really grown to Uplifting Athletes, yet. But from that day forward, like Penn State, the community has just embraced Uplifting Athletes, Lift for Life, and the football team and what they’re doing,” he said. “And it wouldn’t be possible to get to 20 years without people like you and people like the State College community to buy in and really support the football team in their efforts.”