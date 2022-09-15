We are now a week into the NFL season and Penn State is well represent across the league’s rosters. The Nittany Lions had eight former players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the fourth most of any college in the country and even more represented in a majority of 53-man rosters.

Below is a completed guide of all the former Penn State players currently on NFL rosters, excluding injured reserve and practice squad players.

Arizona Cardinals

Trace McSorley, QB

Atlanta Falcons

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB

Baltimore Ravens

Odafe Oweh, OLB

Jordan Stout, P

Buffalo Bills

Ryan Bates, G/C

DaQuan Jones, DT

Carolina Panthers

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE

Brandon Smith, LB

Chicago Bears

Jaquan Brisker, DB

Cleveland Browns

Jesse James, TE

Dallas Cowboys

Connor McGovern, G

Micah Parsons, LB

Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler, WR

Detroit Lions

Amani Oruwariye, CB

Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos, S

Rasheed Walker, T

Indianapolis Colts

Will Fries, G/T

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Johnson, DL

Los Angeles Rams

Allen Robinson, WR

Nick Scott, DB

Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki, TE

New Orleans Saints

Blake Gillikin, P

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, RB

Cam Brown, ILB

Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders, RB

Pittsburgh Steelers

Marcus Allen, LB

Pat Freiermuth, TE

San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Givens, DL

Robbie Gould, K

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, WR

Carl Nassib, OLB

Donovan Smith, T

Washington Commanders

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB

Jahan Dotson, WR

Shaka Toney, D