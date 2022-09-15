We are now a week into the NFL season and Penn State is well represent across the league’s rosters. The Nittany Lions had eight former players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the fourth most of any college in the country and even more represented in a majority of 53-man rosters.
Below is a completed guide of all the former Penn State players currently on NFL rosters, excluding injured reserve and practice squad players.
Arizona Cardinals
Trace McSorley, QB
Atlanta Falcons
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB
Baltimore Ravens
Odafe Oweh, OLB
Jordan Stout, P
Buffalo Bills
Ryan Bates, G/C
DaQuan Jones, DT
Carolina Panthers
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE
Brandon Smith, LB
Chicago Bears
Jaquan Brisker, DB
Cleveland Browns
Jesse James, TE
Dallas Cowboys
Connor McGovern, G
Micah Parsons, LB
Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler, WR
Detroit Lions
Amani Oruwariye, CB
Green Bay Packers
Adrian Amos, S
Rasheed Walker, T
Indianapolis Colts
Will Fries, G/T
Los Angeles Chargers
Austin Johnson, DL
Los Angeles Rams
Allen Robinson, WR
Nick Scott, DB
Miami Dolphins
Mike Gesicki, TE
New Orleans Saints
Blake Gillikin, P
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley, RB
Cam Brown, ILB
Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders, RB
Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen, LB
Pat Freiermuth, TE
San Francisco 49ers
Kevin Givens, DL
Robbie Gould, K
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin, WR
Carl Nassib, OLB
Donovan Smith, T
Washington Commanders
Tariq Castro-Fields, CB
Jahan Dotson, WR
Shaka Toney, D