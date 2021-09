ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Happy Valley for the fifth consecutive year ahead of the annual Penn State White Out game. No. 10 Penn State hosts No. 22 Auburn on Saturday, September 18.

The abc27 sports team brings you a behind-the-scenes look at the ESPN set up and experience from the Old Main lawn.

The primetime game will be broadcast on abc27; kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. College football fans can watch ESPN College GameDay on ESPN starting at 9 a.m.