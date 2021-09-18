LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Penn State hosts No. 22 Auburn for annual White Out game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — No. 10 Penn State hosts No. 22 Auburn for the Nittany Lions annual White Out game in a rare SEC/Big Ten crossover.

Penn State has good momentum coming off back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Ball State. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and QB Sean Clifford seem in sync after putting up 44 points against the Cardinals in Penn State’s home opener.

If Penn State wins against Auburn on Saturday, the Nittany Lions overall White Out record would improve to 9-8.

Auburn is travelling to a Big Ten school in the regular season for the first time in 90 years, and this is only the third time a ranked SEC team is on the road against a Big Ten opponent. First year head coach Bryan Harsin has a dynamic quarterback in Bo Nix, complimented by running back Tank Bigsby.

Below are live updates from Auburn/Penn State from the abc27 sports team and Penn State Football.

Kickoff on Saturday, September 18 is at 7:30 p.m. inside Beaver Stadium.