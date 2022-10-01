STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions returned to Beaver Stadium for their Big Ten home opener against Northwestern on Saturday.

Penn State comes into the game undefeated with a 4-0 record, while the Wildcats are 1-3. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 33-14 win against Central Michigan. Northwestern has lost their last three games, losing to Miami of Ohio 13-14 their last time out.

You can follow along with live updates throughout the game below.

FIRST QUARTER

Penn State has two turnovers in the first quarter. Nick Singleton lost a fumble and minutes later Sean Clifford threw an interception. Nittany Lion defense holding strong 0-0 with 2:33 remaining.

The Nittany Lions strike first in the opening quarter. Sean Clifford finds Brenton Strange for a 20-yard touchdown. Penn State leads Northwestern 7-0.

After a fumble recovery, Singleton punched in a two-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. It’s his fifth rushing touchdown this season. Penn State 14 leads Northwest 14-0.