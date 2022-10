(WHTM) — Penn State faces its biggest test of the season hosting Ohio State to end October. The Nittany Lions are 6-1 on the season.

Ohio State/Penn State is set to kickoff at noon on abc27 on Saturday, October 29. Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team during the game.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, October 29 at noon. After the game, the abc27 sports team will have a full recap and analysis on abc27 News at 11.