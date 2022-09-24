(WHTM) — Penn State looks to continue its winning ways against Central Michigan in the team’s second game inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 24.. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll and are currently 3-0 in the 2022 season.

The Blue & White survived a thrilling road game against Purdue with a 35-31 to start the 2022 season. In the team’s home opener, Penn State dominated Ohio, 46-10. Last week, PSU dismantled Auburn 41-12 to improve to 3-0.

Central/Penn State is set to kickoff at noon on abc27 on Saturday, September 24. Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team during the game.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, September 24 at noon. Plus after the game, Sports Director Allie Berube and the team will have a full recap and analysis on abc27 News at 11.