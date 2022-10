(WHTM) — Hosting Minnesota in the annual White Out game, Penn State wants to bounce back after first loss of the season to Michigan. The Nittany Lions are 5-1 on the season.

Minnesota/Penn State is set to kickoff at 7:30 on abc27 on Saturday, October 22. Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team during the game.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 pm. After the game, the abc27 sports team will have a full recap and analysis on abc27 News at 11.