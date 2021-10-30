LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Penn State looks to shock No. 5 Ohio State, broadcast on abc27

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHTM) — No. 20 Penn State hits the road for one of its toughest games of the season against No. 5 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have the best offense in the country in points scored and total yards. Penn State has one of the best defenses in the country allowing a conference-low nine touchdowns all season.

Penn State is 5-2 on the 2021 season with wins over ranked Wisconsin and Auburn, plus Ball State in the home opener, Villanova and Indiana. The back-to-back losses Week 6 and 7 to Iowa on the road and Illinois in college football-record nine overtimes.

Below are live updates from Penn State/Ohio State from the abc27 sports team and Penn State Football.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.