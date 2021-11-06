LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Penn State looks to end three-game skid against Maryland

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WHTM) — No. 22 Penn State travels to Maryland, looking to end a three-game losing streak. The Nittany Lions last lost to Ohio State 33-24 on Oct. 30.

Penn State is 5-3 on the 2021 season with wins over ranked Wisconsin and Auburn, plus Ball State in the home opener, Villanova and Indiana. Its three losses were to Iowa 23-20, Illinois 20-18, and Ohio State 33-24.

Below are live updates from Penn State/Maryland from the abc27 sports team and Penn State Football.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, November 6 at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. After the game, abc27 news at 11 will have full highlights and reactions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss