LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 4 Penn State football, first road game since opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHTM) — In its toughest test of the season, No. 4 Penn State travels to No. 3 Iowa. This is the first road game for the Nittany Lions since the season opener against Wisconsin.

Penn State is 5-0 on the 2021 season with wins over ranked Wisconsin and Auburn, plus Ball State in the home opener, Villanova and last week against Indiana.

Below are live updates from Penn State/Iowa from the abc27 sports team and Penn State Football.

Kickoff on Saturday, October 9 is at 4 p.m. in Iowa City. After the game, abc27 news at 11 will have full highlights and reaction.