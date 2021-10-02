LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Penn State football hosts Indiana, game on abc27

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — No. 4 Penn State looks to stay undefeated against Indiana. The Nittany Lions opened the 2020 season with an overtime loss to the Hoosiers, 36-35 enroute to the worst start in school history.

Penn State is 4-0 on the 2021 season with wins over ranked Wisconsin and Auburn, plus Ball State in the home opener and Villanova last week.

Below are live updates from Indiana/Penn State from the abc27 sports team and Penn State Football.

Kickoff on Saturday, October 2 is at 7:30 p.m. inside Beaver Stadium; the game is broadcast on abc27. After the game, abc27 news at 11 will have full highlights and reaction.