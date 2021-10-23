LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Penn State hosts Illinois, looking for bounce-back win in Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — No. 7 Penn State hosts Illinois inside Beaver Stadium for Homecoming Weekend, looking for a bounce-back win. The Nittany Lions last lost to Iowa 23-20 on Oct. 9 before having its scheduled bye week.

Penn State is 5-1 on the 2021 season with wins over ranked Wisconsin and Auburn, plus Ball State in the home opener, Villanova and Indiana. The lone loss on the season came in Week 6 to the Hawkeyes on the road.

Below are live updates from Illinois versus Penn State from the abc27 sports team and Penn State Football.

Game kickoff is set for Saturday, October 23 at noon on abc27. Plus join the abc27 sports team for a special preview show at 11:30 a.m. leading into kickoff. After the game, abc27 news at 11 will have full highlights and reactions.